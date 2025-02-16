Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

A shocking incident unfolded in Patna, Bihar, where a doctor at a private hospital allegedly used YouTube videos to treat a patient. The patient's death sparked outrage and protests from the family, leading to chaos at the hospital.

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a doctor at a private hospital in Bihar's Patna allegedly used YouTube videos to treat a patient, which ultimately led to his death. The patient's death sparked outrage and protests from the family, leading to chaos at the hospital. The deceased's family is demanding action against the nursing home's doctors and staff.

A young man from Bhojpur was admitted to a private nursing home in Patna after complaining of vomiting. The family alleges that the doctors treated the patient using YouTube videos instead of established medical protocols, which worsened his condition and ultimately led to his death. According to the family, the young man had been selected for CISF.

Family vandalizes property

Upon the patient's death, family, enraged, created a commotion at the nursing home. As the situation escalated, the hospital's doctors and staff fled the scene. The hospital management refused to comment on the matter. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the deceased's body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem.

The police say that an investigation has been initiated, and the hospital administration is being questioned. The police officer stated that the cause of death and whether the doctors were negligent will only be clear after the postmortem report.

