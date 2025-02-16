PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition at the Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday. The Prime Minister interacted with the participants and was briefed about the various aspects of the exhibition.

Feb 16, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Bharat Tex platform is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event and comprises a mega expo spread across two venues and showcases the entire textile ecosystem, according to an official release.

Bharat Tex 2025 is being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam. It brings together the entire textile value chain from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one single roof.

Bharat Tex 2025 has attracted policymakers and global CEOs, exhibitors, international buyers from over 120 countries apart from visitors. The participants include over 25 Leading Global textile bodies and associations from across the world including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange and US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA).

Earlier in the day, Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, organized a fashion event titled 'Breathing Threads' to show the timeless elegance of Indian handlooms in modern silhouettes.

The event was organized at amphitheatre in Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2025 in association with Vaishali S Couture, Vaishali S Threadstories Private Limited, Mumbai, and in coordination with Handloom Export Promotion Council.

The show carried fabrics woven in the villages from five different states - West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Twenty models in 30 looks showcased these weaves, draped in seven different weaving techniques: Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Khun, Benarasi, Kota Doria, Murshidabad.

Each weave was creatively embellished with unique textures and cording.

