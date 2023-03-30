Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? Read these tweets

'Dasara,' starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. The film is a rustic country drama with elements of action and passion directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela.

'Dasara' is released in theatres on March 30, featuring Natural star Nani and National Award-winning Keerthy Suresh. Meanwhile, Dubai-based film reviewer Umair Sandhu has given the picture his first review.

Nani has given another wonderful performance, and his chemistry with Keerthy Suresh is a joy to witness on the big screen. Sandhu liked the battle sequences in the film, which Satish choreographed. He also praised Keerthy's attractiveness and performance. What drew our attention was his comparison of Dasara to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which looked to be the sequel. 'Dasara,' he claims, is a paisa vasool mass entertainer.

Also Read: Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

He wrote, ''First Review #Dasara: A Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer! #Nani New Game in Pan India 🇮🇳 & He Stole the Show all the way. Award Worthy Performance by him. #KeerthySuresh looking BOMB in movie. Action Stunts are First Rate. Go for #Pushpa 2.0.''

About Dasara:

The movie story centres around two personalities, Dharani and Vennela, who are played by Nani and Keerthy Suresh, respectively. The movie takes the spectator on a trip through their love story and the difficulties they confront in their life. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Rajsekhar Aningi are among the brilliant supporting performers in the film. Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of music, Sathyan Sooryan is in charge of cinematography, and Navin Nooli is in charge of editing.

Also Read: Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrocker

The film has a high-octane mass action drama, a pan-India film. It is said that, Nani underwent a massive transformation for the character of Dharani, a rugged wayward belonging to Veerlapalli village in rural Telangana. The movie showcased Nani in a never-seen-before avatar.

Dasara is Nani's first pan-India initiative, and the actor has taken it upon himself to promote the film throughout India. He planned and executed a multi-city tour throughout the country's Hindi-speaking areas as well as the south. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Nani, marking their second collaboration.

A few ecstatic fans who couldn't contain their joy after seeing Dasara on the big screen have shared their thoughts on the film. People have gone to social media to convey information about Dasara. These tweets may persuade you to see Dasara. Here are a few examples of similar tweets:

Dasara is a Kannada film starring Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Shine. Key characters include Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim, and Zarina Wahab.

The film was co-produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas brand. The film was created on a Rs 65 crore budget.

