Pre-wedding beauty routines for brides and grooms: Prepare for your big day

Wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, and you'll want to look and feel great. A well-thought-out pre-wedding beauty routine can help you attain radiant skin, healthy hair, and overall confidence.

Pre-wedding beauty routines for brides and grooms: Prepare for your big day
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

1. Begin Early: The Three to Six Month Plan

Great effects require time, so begin your beauty routine at least three to six months before your wedding. This gives you plenty of time to treat any skin concerns, live a healthy lifestyle, and develop regular behaviours.

Skincare: If you have any skin concerns, such as acne, pigmentation, or dryness, consult a dermatologist or aesthetician. Create a routine that involves cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising.

Hair Care: Regular trims, deep conditioning treatments, and the use of nourishing oils can all help to maintain your hair healthy and beautiful.

Nutrition and Hydration: A healthy diet high in fruits, vegetables, and water will improve your skin's natural radiance and overall health.

Exercise and Sleep: Make movement and rest a priority to reduce stress, improve circulation, and keep a healthy appearance.

2. The One Month Countdown

As the wedding day approaches, fine-tune your cosmetic routine to look your best.

Facials and Treatments: To keep your skin looking fresh, go for light facials and nourishing masks. Avoid severe treatments too close to your wedding.

Brides may choose to finalise their hair colour and style, while gentlemen should get their final haircut a week or two before the wedding.

Whiten Your Smile: Consider professional or at-home teeth whitening procedures to achieve a bright, confident smile.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well: To minimise bloating and breakouts, follow a clean diet that is low in sugar, alcohol, and processed foods.

3. The final week

In the final few days before your wedding, concentrate on relaxation and minor beauty enhancements.

Shaping your brows and grooming your facial hair a few days ahead of time will help prevent redness.

Manicures and pedicures: For a polished appearance, both brides and grooms should choose clean, well-groomed nails.

Hair Removal: If you are waxing or shaving, do it a few days in advance to enable any irritation to decrease.

Hydration and Rest: Drink lots of water and get a good night's sleep to wake up rejuvenated and shining.

4. Wedding Day Preparation

The big day has here! To avoid stress, keep your routines basic and pleasant.

Minimal Skincare: Stick to your regular routine, but avoid attempting anything new to avoid sensitivities.

Light Meals and Water: Stay hydrated and eat light, healthy meals to maintain your energy.

Take slow breaths, meditate, or spend some quiet time to stay centred.

5. Post-wedding Recovery

After all the festivities, your body and skin may want some extra attention.

Hydrate and replenish: Drink plenty of water and eat nutrient-dense foods to boost your energy.

Skin Recovery: To relieve post-makeup discomfort, apply soothing masks and moisturisers.

Hair Care: Rest your hair from style and deep condition to restore lustre.

Relax and unwind: De-stress with a massage or spa day to revitalise both your mind and body.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman MEG

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman

5 step DIY Manicure: easy hand & nail care at home MEG

5 step DIY Manicure: easy hand & nail care at home

Co parenting mistakes: 7 things to avoid for child's well being MEG

Co parenting mistakes: 7 things to avoid for child's well being

All about Revenge Quitting: social media trend and real-world effects MEG

All about Revenge Quitting: social media trend and real-world effects

10 traits of Pisces: understanding and maintaining relationships with the dreamy fish MEG

10 traits of Pisces: understanding and maintaining relationships with the dreamy fish

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

Second batch of illegal migrants from US land in Amritsar; deportee claims they were handcuffed, chained shk

Second batch of illegal migrants from US land in Amritsar; deportee claims they were handcuffed, chained

Delhi stampede: CCTV footage examined, eyewitness statements to be recorded: Indian Railways probe panel shk

Delhi stampede: CCTV footage examined, eyewitness statements to be recorded: Indian Railways probe panel

How to start your morning routine for maximum energy and focus

How to start your morning routine for maximum energy and focus

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 🤯 97% of Internet is UNDERWATER?! How Submarine Cables Work?

Infographic Hub | 🤯 97% of Internet is UNDERWATER?! How Submarine Cables Work?

Video Icon
Tharoor 'Downplays' Congress' Concerns over US Deportation Flights Landing in Punjab

Tharoor 'Downplays' Congress' Concerns over US Deportation Flights Landing in Punjab

Video Icon
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Coolie Reveals the Full Truth!

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Coolie Reveals the Full Truth!

Video Icon
Cute! Jaguar Cub Bonds With Mom Ahead of Public Debut | Asianet Newsable

Cute! Jaguar Cub Bonds With Mom Ahead of Public Debut | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Was a Platform Change to Blame? What Police Said? | Delhi Railways Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Was a Platform Change to Blame? What Police Said? | Delhi Railways Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon