Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calls him 'legend'

    The director of Marvel, Nia DaCosta, stated that she would love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, calling the Bollywood actor a "legend." 'The Marvels' is slated for a November 10 release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calling him 'legend' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    On November 10, shortly before Diwali, "The Marvels" will be released in the theatres. In a first-ever joint appearance, this movie combines three female superheroes: Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, sometimes known as Captain Marvel. Nia DaCosta, the director, has said that she would like to work with an Indian actor before the film's release.

    Nia DaCosta, the director of "The Marvels," expressed her wish to work with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She stated in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, "“Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn’t he? It’s kind of a no-brainer in that sense.”

    Also Read: Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her

    Yet, she admitted that including a Bollywood star in her film, similar to Farhan Akhtar's inclusion in Ms Marvel, never occurred during the production. “I never thought about that. I think we were just keeping everything really organic so we never wanted to do any kind of stunt casting. But there is always time, there’s always time,” she said.

    Also Read: Who is Shalini Talwar? Know all about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife and their marriage

    Actors Iman Vellani from South Asia and Park Seo-joon from South Korea are among the varied cast members of the movie. However, DaCosta denied feeling under any pressure to be represented.

    Her film "The Marvels," which opens in India on Diwali, brings together three female superheroes: Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). November 10 is when "The Marvels" in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu will be released in cinemas.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case RBA

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case

    Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her ATG

    Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Election 2023 BJP worker tries to self immolate over ticket distribution gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP worker tries to self-immolate over ticket distribution

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell 'proud' of dazzling double ton; internet dubs him as 'superhuman' snt

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell 'proud' of dazzling double ton; internet dubs him as 'superhuman'

    Forces operating in heart of Gaza city to wipe out Hamas says Israel gcw

    Forces operating in 'heart of Gaza city' to wipe out Hamas, says Israel

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case RBA

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case

    Gaza war: Video of alleged assassination attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Gaza war: Video of alleged assassination attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon