The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calls him 'legend'

The director of Marvel, Nia DaCosta, stated that she would love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, calling the Bollywood actor a "legend." 'The Marvels' is slated for a November 10 release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On November 10, shortly before Diwali, "The Marvels" will be released in the theatres. In a first-ever joint appearance, this movie combines three female superheroes: Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, sometimes known as Captain Marvel. Nia DaCosta, the director, has said that she would like to work with an Indian actor before the film's release.

Nia DaCosta, the director of "The Marvels," expressed her wish to work with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She stated in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, "“Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn’t he? It’s kind of a no-brainer in that sense.”

Yet, she admitted that including a Bollywood star in her film, similar to Farhan Akhtar's inclusion in Ms Marvel, never occurred during the production. “I never thought about that. I think we were just keeping everything really organic so we never wanted to do any kind of stunt casting. But there is always time, there’s always time,” she said.

Actors Iman Vellani from South Asia and Park Seo-joon from South Korea are among the varied cast members of the movie. However, DaCosta denied feeling under any pressure to be represented.

