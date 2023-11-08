Who is Shalini Talwar? Know all about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife and their marriage

Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife, Shalini Talwar, has stayed out of the spotlight and kept a low profile. On Tuesday (Nov 07), the Delhi court granted Singh and his wife Shalini a divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On November 7, a Delhi court formally granted a divorce to singer-rapper Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and his spouse Shalini Talwar, ending their almost 11-year marriage. After a protracted legal procedure that lasted more than two and a half years, the second motion in the case was approved by the Family Court's Principal Judge, Paramjit Singh. In contrast to Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has widespread recognition, Shalini Talwar has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.



Who is Shalini Talwar?

Shalini Talwar is 36 years old and was born in 1987. She was nurtured in a Khatri family with ancestors in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and is originally from Delhi. Shalini finished her schooling at Punjab Bagh, New Delhi's Guru Nanak Public School. After finishing her schooling, she started modelling and even had a brief appearance in the 2004 film Run, which starred Vijay Raaz, Bhumika Chawla, and Abhishek Bachchan among other well-known actors.

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh's love story:

Childhood sweethearts Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh rekindled their passion in 2001 when they were still in their teens. While they were students at New Delhi's Guru Nanak Public School, their love story took off. The pair maintained a long-distance romance as Singh attended higher school in the UK, making the most of their meetings when he returned to India.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar marriage:

The pair, dating for more than ten years, was married on January 23, 2011, at a traditional Sikh ceremony conducted at a Delhi farmhouse. The Holy Gurudwara in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, has served as the venue for the solemnization of several wedding rites.

When was the marriage of Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh made public?

Honey Singh concealed his marital status from the public, even after they were married. He gave the impression of being unmarried to the general population. Many rumours regarding Singh's purported personal relationships surfaced in 2014; many of them suggested a relationship between him and Fear Factor competitor Deana Uppal.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Indeed, a photographer from Delhi stated that he was contracted to capture Honey Singh's wedding, even sending some images from the occasion to the press. Remarkably, Honey Singh declined to comment on these allegations or the press attention his marriage received.



Honey Singh did not reveal his marriage to the world until he assumed the position of judge on the reality music show India's Raw Star. Shalini Talwar made a special appearance on the show and actively supported and encouraged the contestants, marking her first public appearance in this capacity.

Shalini Talwar was never a fan of Honey Singh's songs

Shalini isn't a fan of Honey Singh's songs, he disclosed in an interview, and he joked that she could not even like them, though she has never stated as much. More seriously, he revealed that Shalini like romantic music, a genre he hasn't really delved into during his career. However, he revealed she has a particular fondness for the song Brown Rang and requests him to sing it for her every day. The rapper mentioned how it prompted him to consider creating a special song just for her.



Domestic violence by Shalini Talwar:

In 2021, Shalini accused Honey Singh of domestic violence during their marriage and filed a lawsuit against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Shalini mentioned that Singh assaulted her during their honeymoon, and when their wedding pictures were released, he subjected her to further severe beatings. In addition, she claimed that he had an extramarital affair. She claimed that the singer had a pattern of resorting to criminal intimidation and severe violence when met with opposition to his wishes. Shalini also accused Singh's family of displaying aggressive behaviour toward her. Honey Singh react to Shalini Talwar's accusations.

In response, Honey Singh dismissed Shalini's accusations as 'false and malicious.'

On November 7, the Delhi court finalized the divorce between Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar. During the court hearing, the judge inquired whether Singh had any intentions of attempting reconciliation and resuming life with his wife. In response, Singh made it clear there was no chance of them reuniting.

