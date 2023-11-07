Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her

    Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to marry actress and model Lin Laisharam in November. Lin has expressed the need for better representation of northeastern faces in the film industry. The couple has been sharing their relationship on social media, and they are planning an intimate wedding outside Mumbai

    Randeep Hooda, a prominent Bollywood actor, is reportedly set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Lin Laisharam, in November this year.

    Who Is Lin Laisharam? Lin Laisharam is an actress who made her debut in Farah Khan's 2007 film "Om Shanti Om," where she played the role of Om Kapoor's friend in a cameo. She also appeared as Priyanka Chopra's friend in "Mary Kom." Additionally, she auditioned for the titular role in "Mary Kom." Lin has featured in the 2019 comedy-drama "Axone," Vishal Bhardwaj's "Rangoon," and the web series "Modern Love: Mumbai." Recently, she portrayed Kareena Kapoor's coworker in the mystery thriller "Jaane Jaan" and appeared in the indie film "Umrika" and a short film titled "Ave Marie," where she played a Nepali girl paired alongside Prateik Babbar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    More About Lin Laisharam's Work Born on December 19, 1985, in Imphal, Manipur, Lin Laisharam is not only an actress but also a model and businessperson. She has made a mark in the modeling industry, walking the ramp in various fashion shows and serving as the brand ambassador for a prominent jewelry brand. In 2008, Lin represented Manipur in the Miss North East pageant and secured the first runner-up position. She was reportedly the first model from Manipur to wear a swimsuit on national television.

    Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's Relationship Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam have been in a relationship for several years. They subtly confirmed their relationship during Diwali last year when Randeep shared a picture on Instagram of Lin holding a plate of diyas with the caption, "Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali #diwali2022."

    The couple has frequently displayed their affection on social media, especially on Randeep's birthday. Lin shared a collaborative post from a jungle safari, writing, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." In the past, she also posted an adorable picture of the two holding balloons on his birthday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's Marriage Reports According to a report by Bombay Times, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam are planning to have an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The ceremony will take place outside of Mumbai, and they are expected to make their relationship official following the wedding.

    Lin Laisharam on Northeastern Representation in Bollywood Lin has been vocal about the lack of representation of northeastern faces in Indian cinema. She expressed her thoughts regarding the casting of the titular role in "Mary Kom," stating that it should have been played by someone from the Northeast. Lin emphasized that there are many talented actors from the region who could have portrayed the role effectively. She hopes that such casting decisions will improve in the future. Lin was part of the film "Axone," which featured mostly actors from the Northeast.

    Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda's Work Front Lin was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller "Jaane Jaan," alongside Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Keigo Higashino and received positive critical acclaim.

    Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, recently appeared in the thriller film "Sergeant," in which he portrayed a police officer. He also played an inspector in the series titled "Inspector Avinash." Randeep is currently preparing for his ambitious project, "Svatantra Veer Savarkar," in which he will not only play the titular role but also serve as its director. This film is a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
