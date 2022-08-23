Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kardashians Season 2 Teaser: Kendall Jenner reveals some truth about her family

    A trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 featuring Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and others has been posted ahead of its September 22 premiere.

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    'The Kardashians' is back with their second season next month, and a new trailer for the programme has been revealed ahead of time. Following the explosive first trailer, which included a raunchy exchange between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the new one shows Kendall Jenner discussing her family and its perceptions in the media and public eye.

    The new promo also kicks off with Kim and her sisters shooting for the Variety interview that had gone viral earlier this year thanks to the work advice that the SKIMS founder doled out to all the woman out there. The teaser also features Kim speaking, "I've always wanted people to see who I really am." The promo further continues with a shot of Kendall Jenner getting on a plane. 

    Also Read: KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer


    "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," she says in her confessional. There's nothing you can do about it. As she puts on her sunglasses at the conclusion of the video, Khloe Kardashian can be heard confidently remarking, "We're made for this." Following the first season's success, fans have been anticipating what fresh information they will learn about the Kardashian-Jenners in the second.

    Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comic to gain consciousness in 2 weeks?

    While Kim recently ended her relationship with Pete Davidson, it appears the comedian will make a brief appearance on the new reality programme. Kardashian divulged information about her affair with the comedian in the first season, but Davidson did not appear.
     

