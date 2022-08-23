Raju Srivastava health update: Comic to gain consciousness in 2 weeks?

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava has been undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS for the past 13 days. He continues to remain in an unconscious state. If media reports are to be believed, the comic will regain his consciousness after two weeks.

Raju Srivastava had suffered a heart attack recently, after which he was rushed to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he is presently undergoing treatment. The comic was working out in the gym when he suddenly collapsed, His gym trained immediately rushed him to the hospital after which he underwent an angioplasty since he had suffered a heart attack.

The doctors reportedly said that Raju Srivastava suffered a brain infection as well. He has been put on a heavy dosage of antibiotics and continues to be on a ventilator. The 58-year-old comedian has, however, been seeing improvement in his health condition.

Fans of the comedian-actor along with his colleagues from the industry have been praying for his speedy recovery. In fact, a five-day long puja for Raju Srivastava’s good health and recovery is also undergoing at his brother’s residence in Delhi, which is being attended by his wife Shikha, their kinds and the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, on Monday, an unidentified man entered the ICU of AIIMS where Raju Srivastava is presently undergoing treatment. The man reportedly tried to click selfies with the comic, before he was caught by the guard. He was later questioned by the hospital’s staff. This episode led the hospital management to beef up security outside the ICU. Per the reports, none can enter the ICU without due permission.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, gained popularity after he appeared in the ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. He is one of the most renowned stand-up comics in the country and has also worked in several films including ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa’, among many others.