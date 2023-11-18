The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates real-life story of Sister Rani Maria

The Malayalam movie "The Face of the Faceless," hit theatres on November 17. The movie is directed by Shaison P. and Ouseph. The story is based on the life of Sister Rani Maria, serving as a tribute to her life's trials and tribulations.

The Malayalam movie "The Face of the Faceless," hit theaters on November 17. The movie is directed by Shaison P. and Ouseph. The film is reported to be inspired by real-life incidents and features actors Vincy Aloshious, Jeet Matharru, and Sonalli Sharmisstha in pivotal roles. The storyline is based on the life of Sister Rani Maria, serving as a tribute to her life's trials and tribulations. The trailer of the movie was released on November 16.

The movie has generated significant interest among viewers, particularly for its exploration of the Sister Rani Maria murder case. By delving into this real-life incident, the film offers audiences a unique perspective on the challenges faced by Sister Rani Maria and the circumstances surrounding her tragic fate.

The movie is centered around the life of Sister Rani Maria, a nun hailing from Pulluvazhy in Kerala. She was stationed in Udainagar, located 58 kilometers from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Sister Rani Maria dedicated her efforts to working with tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Madhya Pradesh's Satna, gaining valuable insights into the myriad challenges faced by the downtrodden.

Affectionately known as "Indore Ki Rani" by the local community, Sister Rani Maria focused on empowering the tribal population and shielding them from exploitation by moneylenders. She established self-help groups and provided assistance to the tribal community in various ways. Despite her noble work, she faced opposition from some quarters, leaving a few individuals displeased with her efforts. The film delves into the life of Sister Rani Maria, shedding light on her contributions, challenges, and the complex dynamics surrounding her work with the tribal communities.

