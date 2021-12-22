  • Facebook
    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    The first teaser and poster of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ have been released by Marvel Studios. And Wanda Maximoff is seen in a major appearance.

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer teaser poster
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
    The first trailer teaser of Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has finally been released. The teaser video along with the film’s poster was released on Marvel Studios’ official social media accounts including the Instagram handle. The released video teases appearances from Mordo, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and a doppelganger of ‘Doctor Strange’.

    Soon after the finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye, the makers revealed the first trailer of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s next big release which will have a worldwide release on May 6, next year.

    As per the expectations of the Marvel fans, the trailer of this Doctor Strange film has been kept somewhat vague. However, the teaser appears that troubles have caused Doctor Strange for meddling with the multiverse. There are also glimpses of a wedding scene that features Dr Christine Palmer (played by Rachel McAdams). Apart from this, there are also glimpses of an angry eye-squid monster and a broken New York skyline.

    Watch the teaser here:

    In this upcoming film, not one but numerous characters from the MCU are expected to mark their presence. As anticipated after the post-credits scene from the Wanda Vision finale, Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen makes an entrance. On the other hand, as hinted by Doctor Strange’s own post-credits scene, Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as an apparently more wicked Mordo. There are also peeks of America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) throughout.

    The teaser has also given a sneak peek into a doppelganger of Doctor Strange who says to bemused Stephen that things have somehow got out of hand. He bears a similarity to the tragically corrupted Doctor Strange who appeared in this year's What If...? Episode 4. However, it is not yet sure if the two characters are the same or different. As per the film’s poster, it appears that Wanda will be a major part of this new Marvel film. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was earlier expected to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022, but was later pushed to May 6, 2022.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 12:01 AM IST
