The Archies teaser: Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film teaser on Netf

    Teaser of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', marking the big Bollywood of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, was released by the makers on Saturday.

    Mumbai, First Published May 14, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Zoya Akhtar is all set to take every 90s kid on a trip to nostalgia as she brings back Archie Andrews and his friends alive, once again. But this time, the gang will be returning with a twist. Zoya is bringing the Indian adaptation of the comics with her upcoming film ‘The Archies’.

    The film is special in more than one way. Not only will it take most of us down memory lane but it also marks the beginning of an acting career for three big Bollywood star kids.

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are marking their debut with Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’. And on Saturday, the makers of the movie released the first teaser of the highly-anticipated musical drama film that will be released on Netflix.

    Sharing the film’s teaser on its social media handles, including Instagram, Netflix wrote, “The sun is out, the news is out! Come and meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar.”

    Suhana Khan has been riped in to play Veronica while Agastya Nanda will see Archie Andrew and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. The teaser shows Sushana donning long black hair, Khushi with bangs and though Agastya didn’t have Archie’s famous red hair, he has his hair curled.

    The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

    Suhana Khan’s acting debut was long anticipated. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she spoke of her ambitions, saying, “I don’t think there was anyone moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realized I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.”

    Meanwhile, the production of ‘The Archies’ began in April, and producer Reema Kagti shared a picture of the film clapboard, announcing it. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda; and is expected to stream on Netflix in 2023.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
