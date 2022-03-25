Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Archies: First look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, leaked

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    The three star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, were spotted in Mumbai while they were giving their look test for Zoya Akhtar’s next.

    Looks like the wait to see the big debut of three star kids – Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, is finally over! On Monday, the trio was spotted in Mumbai for the look test of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming next. The onus of launching these three celebrity kids is on the shoulders of Zoya and her Tiger Baby film productions. Zoya’s next, The Archies, will mark as the launchpad of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya, making it one of the biggest Bollywood debuts ever! Meanwhile, pictures of the first look of these three star kids were leaked as the three were caught on camera by the paps during their look test.

    As per the buzz, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ will be a live-action musical film which is based on the The buzz is that Zoya will be launching the star kids for a live-action musical film based on Archie Andrews, the main character from Archie Comics.

    Even before her brother Aryan Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan will be marking her big Bollywood debut. Suhana, who returned from New York a few months ago.

    As for Suhana Khan’s look for The Archies, she was seen wearing a black strappy dress paired with a grey coloured jacket.

    On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor’s new hairdo for the look grabbed all the attention. Younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi was totally unrecognizable in her look.

    The younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor wore a sky-blue full sleeves shirt over brown high-waist shorts. She paired her shirt with a sleeveless checkered sweater.
     

    Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, looked unmissable with his curly hairdo! For his look test, Agastya wore a brown collared t-shirt with lose Khakhee pants. His hair was curled and coloured to a shade of brown. Along with him, his elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted.

    Not just that, the film’s director, Zoya Akhtar was also seen with all three star kids on the sets. Now that the pictures of their first look are out, the excitement around Bollywood’s probably the biggest debut has doubled.

