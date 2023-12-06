The Archies': Jaya Bachchan gets angry on paparazzi, tells them 'Don't shout'

Jaya Bachchan attended her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, 'The Archies' premiere where was seen motioning to the paparazzi behind the cameras not to shout at her while posing with former actress Tina Ambani.

Jaya Bachchan was among the family members who attended her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, 'The Archies' premiere on Tuesday. Jaya is Agastya's grandmother, and she attended the occasion with the entire Bachchan family. At the premiere, she was seen motioning to the paparazzi behind the cameras not to shout at her while posing with former actress Tina Ambani.

Jaya Bachchan attended the launch wearing a white kaftan kurta and her grey hair was well brushed. She was decked out in diamond jewelry and carried a matching stole and bags. While posing with Tina Ambani, who was dressed in a black gown, Jaya asked the photographers to "don't shout". Soon after, she was addressed as "ma'am" by the photographers, who asked her to pose.

The 'The Archies' premiere night

Jaya later joined the Bachchans for a family photo. Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya's parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, as well as her sister Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Abhishek's cousin were among those present. The majority of them were clothed in black.

About 'The Archies'

'The Archies' is Zoya Akhtar's next teen musical comedy film in which the key characters are Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

The cinematic version of the comics had been in the works since March 2018, before Akhtar's role as director and producer was revealed in November 2021. Following a long pre-production and casting process, the film was shot in two concurrent sessions in Ooty and Mumbai from April to December 2022.

The film's cinematography was handled by Nikos Andritsakis, and the original score was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Jim Satya, the former also writing songs with Ankur Tewari, The Islanders, and Saigal.