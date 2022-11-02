Priyanka Chopra enjoys a pit stop at Marine Drive; shares fun video

Priyanka Chopra, who is presently in Mumbai, is thoroughly enjoying her time back home. The actor has been keeping us posted with things she dearly missed about Mumbai, and Marina Drive is just one of the many. Watch her latest video here that she posted on social media, showing the fun she had on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra is back in the Bay! After three long years, the global star has returned to her home in India. And just like her, we are also equally excited and happy to have her back in the city.

Here for a work trip, Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying every bit of her time in Mumbai, even since she landed in the city on Tuesday. From watching an old episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ to eating Cheetos, admiring the view of Bandra-Worli Sea Link from her window, and more, Priyanka’s social media has been proving how dearly she missed being home.

And if you thought that, it was it, then think again. There is no way that Priyanka Chopra can have enough of posting fun things on Instagram, especially when she has come to Mumbai after so long. The actor, one Wednesday, shared a reel of yet another thing about Mumbai that she had dearly missed.

What’s a Mumbai trip without visiting the iconic Marine Drvie? This rule of a mandatory visit to the ‘Queen’s Necklace’ is implied even to Priyanka Chopra. While crossing the area, she made it a point to get down at the promenade and click some pictures.

While sharing the pictures and videos from Marine Drive on her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa #mumbai #marinedrive #reels #reelsinstagram” Take a look at the post here:

In the post, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a white ensemble comprising palazzo pants and a crop top. The pee-a-boo cut right in centre of the crop top gave a glimpse of her cleavage. To complete her look, she opted for sunglasses while going the minimum on accessories.

Priyanka Chopra, who has come without her daughter Malti Marie, is here to possibly launch her haircare brand ‘Anomaly Haircare’. Going by her posts, the actor might have cracked a deal with Nykaa for its business in India.

Meanwhile, speaking about her upcoming films, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’. The all-girls movie will also star actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.