Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

The multilingual movie Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna has run into controversy for using elephants for filming without official approval.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's family entertainer Varisu is one of the much-awaited movies from Kollywood. Even before its release, Varisu is gaining buzz in the news. Yes, multilingual movies have been controversial for using elephants for filming without official approval.

According to reports, officials have asked the Varisu's filmmakers to submit an answer regarding the issue in the next seven days or will take proper action against it.

Also Read: Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

However, the makers of Varisu are yet to make a statement regarding the issue.

Talking about the Varisu, the film's music has generated the right amount of noise among the audience. With the recent release of its song Ranjithame, Varisu is presently the buzz of the town.

Vijay, who provided the song's vocals, is a standout component of the song. He has joined forces with renowned musician M M Manasi. The words were written by Vivek, while Thaman S. created the music.

Also Read: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know

The on-screen connection between Vijay and Rashmika, who excelled in their dance performances, is equally remarkable. The film also also features, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu playing supporting parts, the production will also include Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in major roles.

The release of Varisu is scheduled for January 11th, 2019.

