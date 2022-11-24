Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is allegedly in the hospital. The actress received a myositis diagnosis earlier this year.

    Online rumours and news have been circulating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, the Yashoda actress, who was this year diagnosed with myositis, was hospitalised when her health reportedly worsened. However, her spokeswoman denied these allegations.
     

    Last month, the actress shocked fans and followers when she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Samantha shared a picture with the hospital on Instagram: "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."
     

    “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.
     

    Samantha was last seen at her place of employment, Yashoda. Both reviewers and viewers have praised the movie, which has made over Rs 30 crore. Several films starring the actress are in development.

    These include Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Shaakuntalam. She may also soon make her Bollywood debut, according to rumours. With The Family Man 2, she made her OTT Hindi debut the previous year.

