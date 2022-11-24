Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is allegedly in the hospital. The actress received a myositis diagnosis earlier this year.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Online rumours and news have been circulating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, the Yashoda actress, who was this year diagnosed with myositis, was hospitalised when her health reportedly worsened. However, her spokeswoman denied these allegations.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Last month, the actress shocked fans and followers when she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Samantha shared a picture with the hospital on Instagram: "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha was last seen at her place of employment, Yashoda. Both reviewers and viewers have praised the movie, which has made over Rs 30 crore. Several films starring the actress are in development.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram