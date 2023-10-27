Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tejas leaked: Kangana Ranaut's film is out Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram channels and other Torrent sites

    Tejas Full Movie in HD Leaked: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's action film Tejas was released in the theatres today (October 27). According to sources, Tejas has been pirated online and is now available for free on torrent sites and Telegram groups.

    Tejas leaked: Kangana Ranaut's film is out Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram channels and other Torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, released in theatres today. Sarvesh Mewara's aerial action thriller focuses on the incredible journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It attempts to inspire and build a profound feeling of pride in the minds of all Indians for IAF officers.

    Kangana Ranaut would be relieved to hear favourable reviews for Tejas after experiencing back-to-back box office disasters. Kangana's most recent film was Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence, which went decently at the box office but did not reach the 100 crore club in India and was labelled a mediocre performer. 

    Also Read: Tejas REVIEW: Kangana Ranaut’s film receives standing ovation; fans call it masterpiece

    However, according to early reviews, the film has gotten mixed reactions from critics. Unfortunately, it was leaked online just hours after being released in theatres and is now available on pirate sites and Telegram groups.

    Tejas leaked online: 
    Full HD movie has been leaked on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are accessible for viewers to watch.

    Also Read: Malayalam star Dileep announces release date of his next 'Bandra'; Check

    Other popular internet search terms are Tejas 2023 Full Movie Download, Tejas Tamilrockers, Tejas Tamilrockers HD Download, Tejas Movie Download Pagalworld, and Tejas Movie Download Pagalworld. Tejas Movie Download Filmyzilla, Tejas Movie Download Openload, Tejas Movie Download Tamilrockers, Tejas Movie Download Movierulz, Tejas Movie Download 720p, Tejas Full Movie Download 480p, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Tejas Full Movie Download bolly4u, Teja Tejas Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Tejas Full Movie Watch Online, and other terms are used to binge-watch the film's pirated version. 

    Apart from Tejas, numerous other recently released films and programmes have also been victims of internet piracy. Leo, Dhak Dhak, Fair Play, Kaala Paani, and Mansion 24 are among the films that have been pirated online and made available in HD copies.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon