Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check

    The teaser of Malayalam star Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban is out now. The movie directed by Jose Pellissery will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

    Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check RKN
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    The teaser of Malayalam star Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban was released on Wednesday (Dec 6). The makers of the movie have released a teaser of the movie on their social media stating that ". The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.

     

    The first look poster of the movie was released on September 18. The movie took 130 days to shoot, visiting numerous locations in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry (Pondicherry). 

    Malaikottai Vaaliban, a period drama, has been written by PS Rafeeque and funded by Shibu Baby John for John & Mary Creative, along with Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, and Amen Movie Monastery. 

    The film's cinematography has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish Sait, and Hariprashant Varma will also be seen in the movie.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Neru'. The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie stars Mohanlal, and Priyamani in the lead roles. The movie will hit theatres on December 21.

    The 'Drishyam' actor also has 'Barroz' in the line which would be his directorial debut. The movie is slated to release on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure." The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.


     

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date RKK

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date

    Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos SHG

    'Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos

    Kantara A Legend Chapter- 1: Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals connection with Lord Shiva, Parshuram; Read on ATG

    Kantara A Legend Chapter- 1: Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals connection with Lord Shiva, Parshuram; Read on

    The Archies': Jaya Bachchan gets angry on paparazzi, tells them 'Don't shout' RKK

    The Archies': Jaya Bachchan gets angry on paparazzi, tells them 'Don't shout'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder osf

    Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Tennis David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star osf

    David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon