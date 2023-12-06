Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check

The teaser of Malayalam star Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban is out now. The movie directed by Jose Pellissery will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

The teaser of Malayalam star Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban was released on Wednesday (Dec 6). The makers of the movie have released a teaser of the movie on their social media stating that ". The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.

The first look poster of the movie was released on September 18. The movie took 130 days to shoot, visiting numerous locations in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry (Pondicherry).

Malaikottai Vaaliban, a period drama, has been written by PS Rafeeque and funded by Shibu Baby John for John & Mary Creative, along with Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, and Amen Movie Monastery.

The film's cinematography has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish Sait, and Hariprashant Varma will also be seen in the movie.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Neru'. The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie stars Mohanlal, and Priyamani in the lead roles. The movie will hit theatres on December 21.

The 'Drishyam' actor also has 'Barroz' in the line which would be his directorial debut. The movie is slated to release on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure." The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.



