    Tamil actor Dhanush to play role of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in next movie; poster out

    The announcement poster of the biopic of Ilaiyaraaja starring Dhanush has been released. The movie is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Tamil actor Dhanush will play the role of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in his upcoming movie. The reports of a movie about the great musician Ilaiyaraaja have been circulating on social media for the past few months. The announcement poster of the biopic has been released. The movie is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The songs of Ilaiyaraaja have been embraced by generations across different languages. The epic life of the musician is being made into a movie. There are reports that SJ Surya will also play a lead role in the movie. The film also features Sundeep Kishan in an important role.

    This would be Dhanush's second collaboration with Arun Matheswaran, following 'Captain Miller.' Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush have a long history of partnership. The musician composed the music for Dhanush's 'Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam.' The film was directed by the late Balu Mahendra. In addition, Dhanush sang the song 'Onnoda Nadandhaa' on Ilaiyaraaja's 'Viduthalai - Part 1' album.


     

