Tamil actor Arulnithi, wife Keerthana blessed with second child; welcome a baby girl

The couple who got married in the year 2015, gave birth to their second child on November 27. Arulnithi and Keerthana have an elder son ‘Magizh’.

Tamil actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu and his wife Keerthana have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, November 27. The actor shared the happy news with his fans on Sunday, through a tweet. Arulnithi Tamilarasu shared that both the mother and child are healthy.

While sharing the news on his Twitter handle, the Tamil actor called his baby girl their “Kutti Devathai”, meaning “little angel”. The couple, Arulnithi Tamilarasu and Keerthana already have a son ‘Magizh’. The proud parents are overboard the joy ever since the birth of their second child, making them a happy family of four.

Arulnithi and Keerthana got married in the year 2015. Their wedding reception was held on June 7, 2015, in Chennai. The reception was a star-studded affair as well as political figures had also marked their presence. From the film industry, actors Rajnikanth, Satyraj, Prabhu, and Karthi among others had attended the reception. At the same time, DMK’s top leaders had also graced the occasion.

Arulnithi Tamilarasu, the grandson of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was last seen in ‘Kalathil Sandhippom’. The actor has had a number of super hit films and is renowned for picking brilliant roles. The actor has made a mark for himself in the Tamil film industry. In fact, with his choice to pick off-beat scripts, Arulnithi Tamilarasu has proved most of the time that the risk-taking behaviour of his, pays him off well. At present, the Tamil actor has roughly three films in the pipeline which are at different stages.

The actor started his career with the film ‘Vamsam’ which was released in the year 2010. Arulnithi Tamilarasu was also nominated in the ‘Best Debut Actor’ category for the Vijay Award. Later, he went on to give critically acclaimed movies such as Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalaanikalaum, Mouna Guru, Demonte Colony, Iravukku Aayiram, Aarathu Sinam, Kangal and K-13. He will next be seen in a list of Kollywood films, also known as Tamil films, that include D Block, Diary, and Dejavu.