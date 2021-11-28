  • Facebook
    Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer 'Acharya's teaser out; fans can't wait to see the father-son due on screen

    The makers of ‘Acharya’ released the teaser of the film starring Tamil superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on Sunday.

    Chiranjeevi Ram Charam starrer Acharya teaser out fans cant wait to see the father-son due on screen drb
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
    The fans of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan had a pleasant Sunday when the makers of ‘Acharya’, their upcoming film, dropped glimpses of their new look in the movie with the release of the teaser.

    In this film, Ram Charan will appear in a never-seen-before look where he plays the role of a traditional man from a village. The makers of the film have named this avatar of Ram Charan as ‘ Siddha’s Saga’ – Siddha being the character name of Ram Charan in the movie ‘Acharya’.

    In the new look of the actor, Ram Charan is seen wearing a maroon coloured kurti with a yellow-red traditional scar and a rudraksha mala. He also dons a moustache and a stubble and also wears red tilak on his forehead. The look has definitely grabbed the eyeballs of all his fans.

    This latest avatar of Ram Charan reflects the transition he has gone into for his essaying the new role. The actor has a rather aggressive look on his face which shows that he is in a fight for justice.

    Interestingly, it is for the first time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be starring together in a film in major roles. The trailer that was released, also shows that it is not only rich in its content but has characters that have layers in them, as well as are complex.

    Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ is produced by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of ‘Matinee Entertainments’ and also by Konidela Production Company. Pooja Hegde and Ka Aggarwal will be seen as the love interests of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, respectively. With this, the movie buffs are excited to watch the father-son duo perform together for the first time on the big screen. The film is slated to release on February 4.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 6:41 PM IST
