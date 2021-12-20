Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH)

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Taimur turned a year older today. Check out Kareena's sweet post for her 'beta' which is all things cute. Here's how Taimur is celebrating his birthday today. Take a look at the video here.

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Taimur turned five today. Kareena took to her Instagram handle to post a throwback clip of her son where her little Taimur can be seen taking his first steps. Kareena was seen calling Taimur her heartbeat as she wished him happy birthday.

Kareena's Instagram handle is filled with all photos and videos of little Tim. She took to her social media to write that the first steps of Taimur, his first fall she has recorded with a lot of pride. This is not his first or last fall, but she knows one thing for sure Taimur will always pick himself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause he is the tiger of his mom. "Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic)", read the remaining part of her post.

Taimur's bua Saba Ali Khan had also written a sweet birthday wish for Taimur on Instagram. She posted a photo with Taimur and had written, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan."

Earlier this month, the actress had posted a cute clip of her son having a jolly good time on the swing. She had written that he fixes her mood swings. Kareena Kapoor had got married to Saif on October 16, 2016. Taimur was born in 2016, and Kareena's second son was born on February 21, 2021.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive

Kareena had previously opened up about their parenting styles and bringing him up in the era of media. She had told Indian Express that the culture today has changed. "Taimur is as normal as anybody else, so why should he be treated otherwise? It's absolutely okay; it's his journey, his life".

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out

