Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on Kangana Ranaut's demeaning remark for her; here's what she said

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview broke the silence on the infamous and controversial sasti copy remark after three years. She even revealed what she would do if she ever bumped into Kangana and her answer was unexpected.

The Pink actress mentioned if there is a situation where Kangana is in front of her, she would go to say hello to her. For unversed, Taapsee and Kangana Twitter war started after Rangoli Chandel called Pannu a B-grade actor and a sasti copy of Kangana.

In her interview with a leading Hindi portal, the Judwaa 2 actress said she doesn't have a problem with the Queen actress, but she has a problem with her. When asked about her reaction to bumping into Kangana, Taapsee said, "If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mai muh fira ke nahi jaungi. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usey hai. So uski marzi. Mujhe starting me jhatka lagta hai, wo itni acchi actor hain…kyuki apne kisi ko pedestal pe rakha."

She added, "When I was called a sasti copy, I was like, she is such a good actress I took it as a compliment." In earlier interviews, the Manmarziyaan actress asserted that Kangana does not hold any relevance in her life, so she has no feelings good or bad for her."

Besides, while slamming Taapsee, Rangoli had written, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

On the work front, the Badla actor would be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

