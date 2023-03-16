Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour after suffering from partial facial paralysis, which made global fans shocked, nine months back. Now Justin Bieber has made his fans happier by sharing a goofy update related to his health.

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Justin Bieber has shared a health update after nine months of suffering from partial facial paralysis because of being diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. 

    If you have been following the Yummy singer on social media for some time now, you would know that Bieber first shared the news about his condition in June last year. Following this, he had to pause his Justice World Tour because of his health conditions. And now, Justin has shared an update about his syndrome on his official Instagram handle.

    ALSO READ: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': 7 Reasons why fans should watch Tom Cruise starrer film

    Earlier today, Justin Bieber, 30, took to the story feature on his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring himself. He is vibing to the song Ice T by the Nigerian singer Tems. 

    He asked his fans and followers to wait for it as he gave a vibrant smile at the end of the video. It shows that American popstar and global icon Justin Bieber is doing well and can move his facial muscles much better.

    For those unaware, it was only last June 2022 that Justin shared a video where he revealed to his fans that he could not move his left eye, nostril, or smile from that side of his face. He said, "I am doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It is just time. And we do not know how much time it would be. But, it is gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is going to be fine. It is all for a reason. I am not sure what that is right now."

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor got stabbed at US gym; read details RBA

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed at US gym; read details

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    football Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame' snt

    Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame'

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon