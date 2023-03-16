Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour after suffering from partial facial paralysis, which made global fans shocked, nine months back. Now Justin Bieber has made his fans happier by sharing a goofy update related to his health.

Justin Bieber has shared a health update after nine months of suffering from partial facial paralysis because of being diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

If you have been following the Yummy singer on social media for some time now, you would know that Bieber first shared the news about his condition in June last year. Following this, he had to pause his Justice World Tour because of his health conditions. And now, Justin has shared an update about his syndrome on his official Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': 7 Reasons why fans should watch Tom Cruise starrer film

Earlier today, Justin Bieber, 30, took to the story feature on his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring himself. He is vibing to the song Ice T by the Nigerian singer Tems.

He asked his fans and followers to wait for it as he gave a vibrant smile at the end of the video. It shows that American popstar and global icon Justin Bieber is doing well and can move his facial muscles much better.

For those unaware, it was only last June 2022 that Justin shared a video where he revealed to his fans that he could not move his left eye, nostril, or smile from that side of his face. He said, "I am doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It is just time. And we do not know how much time it would be. But, it is gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is going to be fine. It is all for a reason. I am not sure what that is right now."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey