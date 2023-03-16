Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

While the entire Bollywood and South film fraternity congratulated SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan, Varisu fame global Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay did not wish or congratulate the RRR team for their big Oscar win, which has raised many eyebrows on social media.

While entire world congratulated noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan for their historic win at the Oscars, one global icon and Tamil superstar chose not to congratulate them for the big accomplishment. Yes, you read that right.

Noted for his nuanced performances in films like Bigil, Theri, Varisu, and Master, the globally prominent Tamil superstar and icon Thalapathy Vijay has not wished and congratulated the global-pan-Indian hit RRR's entire team for their historic win and accomplishment of winning the Oscars for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde's talks about her past abuse relationship, leaves viewers in tears

Is Thalapathy Vijay envious of the RRR film song Naatu Naatu's big win at the Oscars in 2023? While the world is congratulating this crucial and redefining moment of Naatu Naatu winning the best original song at the 2023 Oscars. We saw how legends Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and many other big wigs from the industry showered their love and congratulatory messages on the entire RRR team for the iconic win. But the Tamil superstar Vijay abstained from commenting on social media. It is also making ardent fans wonder what is wrong and questioning his unawareness over Naatu Naatu Oscar win.

The South Indian film industry fans are unhappy with this. All expressed disappointment over Vijay's silence over the Naatu Naatu big win at the 2023 Oscars. Vijay is close to Ram Charan. It is a known fact that both superstars share a strong bond with each other. Also, there's a strong buzz that Ram will be part of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which stars Trisha as the female lead.

Meanwhile, the entire team of RRR cannot contain their excitement and celebrate this big win, especially Ram and NTR Jr. Ram even mentioned how his wife Upasana is expecting their first child. The baby is bringing all the luck already for this couple.

ALSO READ: 'What a shame': Style Icon Urfi Javed slams Delhi University