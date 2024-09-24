B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

In Bengaluru, an auto driver went viral for swapping his standard seat for an office chair, showcasing the city's innovative spirit. Shared by Shivani Matlapudi on X, the amusing upgrade highlights Bengaluru's creativity, prompting humorous reactions from netizens about safety and office life.

In a city known for its innovative spirit, Bengaluru continues to inspire creative solutions, whether in bustling boardrooms or on crowded streets. This time, it’s an auto driver who has caught the attention of netizens by making an unconventional upgrade to his vehicle, replacing his standard seat with an office chair!

Social media user Shivani Matlapudi shared the amusing sight on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture that quickly went viral. auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man I love Bangalore @peakbengaluru' she wrote, capturing the city's special charm. The image shows the driver comfortably settled into an office chair that seems to provide ample back support, a game-changer for long hours spent navigating through the city's notorious traffic.

auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love bangalore @peakbengaluru 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1LjGZOuZl — Shivani Matlapudi (@shivaniiiiiii_) September 23, 2024

Bengaluru is widely recognized as India's tech hub, yet its auto drivers also display remarkable creativity. Take, for instance, another driver who has made cashless transactions easier by displaying QR codes on his smartwatch instead of accepting cash. This latest innovation is just one example of how Bengaluru’s auto drivers continue to surprise and delight their passengers.

While many netizens appreciated the new 'office chair upgrade,' some raised concerns about the safety implications of such a swap. Comments flooded in, highlighting the humor typical of the city’s online community.

One user humorously suggested that the driver must have taken the chair after getting fired from a startup, saying, “LOL... He must be fired from the startup and took his chair.”

LOL ..He must be fired from the startup and took his chair ..😀 — Student No 1 (@cofeholic) September 24, 2024

“I’m heading to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to explore it!” one user exclaimed. Another added, “In traffic, my friend will just launch himself from the chair like Batman!"

In traffic, Bro will eject himself and travel in

Chair like batman — Funny Leone (@itsfunnyleone) September 23, 2024

Another comment wrote, "He is the next brand ambassador of Rupa.. Kyonki aaram ka maamla hai"

As Bengaluru continues to surprise its residents and visitors alike with such whimsical moments, it’s clear that the city’s spirit of jugaad and resourcefulness in the face of challenges remains alive and well.

Latest Videos