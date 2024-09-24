Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    In Bengaluru, an auto driver went viral for swapping his standard seat for an office chair, showcasing the city's innovative spirit. Shared by Shivani Matlapudi on X, the amusing upgrade highlights Bengaluru's creativity, prompting humorous reactions from netizens about safety and office life.

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    In a city known for its innovative spirit, Bengaluru continues to inspire creative solutions, whether in bustling boardrooms or on crowded streets. This time, it’s an auto driver who has caught the attention of netizens by making an unconventional upgrade to his vehicle, replacing his standard seat with an office chair!

    Social media user Shivani Matlapudi shared the amusing sight on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture that quickly went viral. auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man I love Bangalore @peakbengaluru' she wrote, capturing the city's special charm. The image shows the driver comfortably settled into an office chair that seems to provide ample back support, a game-changer for long hours spent navigating through the city's notorious traffic.

    Bengaluru is widely recognized as India's tech hub, yet its auto drivers also display remarkable creativity. Take, for instance, another driver who has made cashless transactions easier by displaying QR codes on his smartwatch instead of accepting cash. This latest innovation is just one example of how Bengaluru’s auto drivers continue to surprise and delight their passengers.

    While many netizens appreciated the new 'office chair upgrade,' some raised concerns about the safety implications of such a swap. Comments flooded in, highlighting the humor typical of the city’s online community.

    One user humorously suggested that the driver must have taken the chair after getting fired from a startup, saying, “LOL... He must be fired from the startup and took his chair.” 

    “I’m heading to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to explore it!” one user exclaimed. Another added, “In traffic, my friend will just launch himself from the chair like Batman!"

    Another comment wrote, "He is the next brand ambassador of Rupa.. Kyonki aaram ka maamla hai"

    As Bengaluru continues to surprise its residents and visitors alike with such whimsical moments, it’s clear that the city’s spirit of jugaad and resourcefulness in the face of challenges remains alive and well.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court reject CM Siddaramaiah plea orders prosecution into MUDA land scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Mysore Dasara 2024 Govt bans making reels taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants vkp

    Mysore Dasara 2024: Govt bans making reels, taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants

    Bengaluru CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

    DL will be cancelled if caught drunk driving says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘DL will be cancelled if caught drunk driving’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru: Malayali woman booked for vandalising Onam pookalam [WATCH] anr

    Bengaluru: Malayali woman booked for vandalising Onam pookalam [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Walk one hour daily: Simple steps for effective weight loss NTI

    Walk one hour daily: Simple steps for effective weight loss

    Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested AJR

    Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested

    Lotus Silk Saree: Unveiling the Secret of this Luxurious Fabric anr

    Lotus Silk Saree: Unveiling the secret of this luxurious fabric

    Lotus Silk Saree: Unveiling the Secret of this Luxurious Fabric anr

    Lotus Silk Saree: Unveiling the secret of this luxurious fabric

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report dmn

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon