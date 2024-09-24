Lotus Silk Saree: Unveiling the secret of this luxurious fabric

Lifestyle
You may have heard of many types of silk sarees. Have you heard about this most expensive Lotus silk saree? Do you know the specialty of this saree made from lotus flowers?
This Lotus silk fabric is not available everywhere. It is made only in 4 countries worldwide namely Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and India.
This Lotus silk is made from the stem of the lotus flower. It takes a year to make a single saree. This saree keeps us cool in summer and warm in winter.
The lotus stem is cut, and thin sticky fibers are extracted to make silk threads, which are then dried. These threads must be made within 24 hours of cutting, or they will break.
Every day the stem is cut and silk thread is made. Then the saree is woven by hand with thread. Machines are not used to make this silk.
India's first Lotus silk manufacturer is Vijayshanti from Manipur. Vijayshanti started making Lotus silk in 2018.
Lotus silk is one of the most expensive sarees in the world. The manufacturing process is difficult, it takes 2 months to make one silk scarf.