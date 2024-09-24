'It's a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Sharvari Wagh, known for her critically acclaimed performances in Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa, is currently filming one of the most anticipated projects, Alpha. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, this big-budget action film is part of the YRF spy universe, with Sharvari portraying a super-agent alongside Alia. Significantly, Sharvari is the youngest actor to join this universe, which previously featured superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.

    Expressing her excitement about this achievement in an interview with News18, Sharvari described it as a "pinch-me moment" and spoke about the thrill of being part of such a massive franchise. She shared her gratitude for being involved in a film that holds significant meaning and was particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Alia Bhatt, calling it a dream come true. Sharvari noted that while she was excited, she also felt nervous due to the weight of responsibility, acknowledging the challenge of following in the footsteps of major superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

    Alpha marks Sharvari's first time sharing screen space with Alia. Reflecting on their first in-depth interaction during the pre-production phase, she recalled how they had met briefly before but hadn’t engaged in a full conversation until the prep sessions for Alpha. She remembered that her first proper meeting with Alia took place in the studio, just after Alia had finished her prep, and she was beginning hers.

    Sharvari also shared how watching Alia perform on set was an enriching experience, describing it as a masterclass. She expressed her admiration for Alia, admitting she had learned a great deal from simply observing her work, although she couldn’t pinpoint specific lessons, emphasizing that the overall experience had been profoundly educational.

    Earlier reports mentioned that Sharvari had auditioned for Alpha even before starting the shoot for Munjya. She revealed that Aditya Chopra had requested her audition in the action genre, leading her to undergo two months of action training. At the time of her audition, she was unaware of the film's title.

