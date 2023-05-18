Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superstar Rajinikanth to QUIT ACTING after making film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj? Read this

    Tamil filmmaker and actor Mysskin, who plays a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj, revealed a piece of shocking information about Rajinikanth's Thalaviar 171.
     

    First Published May 18, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Rajinikanth is a megastar who has ruled the South cinema industry for many decades. However, now and again, whispers about the actor's retirement make headlines. It has already been revealed that his 171st production will be his final picture. And for his final project, the superstar is said to be working with Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

    In the latest interview, Mysskin, who is playing a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj, revealed about Rajinikanth's Thalaviar 171. He said Rajinikanth would collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film. Mysskin also indicated that Thalaivar 171 might be the final film in the superstar's five-decade-long career.

    The filmmaker further stated that Rajinikanth personally requested Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct his final film. However, an official response to any of this is still pending. It is unknown whether Thalaviar 171 would be his last movie, but the rumours of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj have certainly piqued fans' interest.

    Rajinikanth upcoming movies
    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is now filming Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa. The celebrity has been flying back and forth to Mumbai for the film's shoot. In the film, he plays the cameo character of Moideen Bhai. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, is set to be released this year.

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has finished filming his next film, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In the film, he portrays Jailer, who is on a mission. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff all play important parts. In supporting parts, it also has Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others. This August, the film will be released during the Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival.

    Following this, the celebrity revealed his next project with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. According to speculations, Chiyaan Vikram is in discussions to play the film's antagonist.

