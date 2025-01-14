Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

Hrithik Roshan celebrated 25 years in Bollywood, marking his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai on January 14, 2000. Reflecting on his journey, he shared handwritten notes from his early preparation, expressing gratitude and resilience. The milestone film was recently re-released in theaters

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated 25 years in the film industry, marking the milestone since his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which was released on January 14, 2000. The actor commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt social media post. On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a series of images on Instagram, featuring his old handwritten notes prepared during his debut opposite Ameesha Patel.

In the notes, Hrithik reflected on his mindset and preparation at the time. He wrote about the importance of perseverance and taking life as a singular opportunity. The notes emphasized not worrying about small failures, staying focused, and trusting instincts. Hrithik also mentioned the need for physical preparation, including building broader chest muscles, and overcoming his stutter by practicing speech with confidence and without self-consciousness. He acknowledged that many challenges were mental barriers and emphasized trusting oneself to overcome them.

Accompanying the pictures, Hrithik shared a reflective caption about the journey. He noted that his nervousness from his debut project still persists whenever he begins a new film. He admitted he initially felt hesitant to share these personal notes but, after 25 years in the industry, he had become comfortable doing so. He expressed gratitude for the journey so far, mentioning that while much has been accomplished, there is still a lot more to achieve. Reflecting on a phrase from his notes, “one day,” he acknowledged that while he had hoped for a defining moment, he may have overlooked it in his continuous process of preparation.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was recently re-released in theatres. Directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, the film marked the Bollywood debut of both Hrithik and Ameesha Patel. The movie, featuring Hrithik in a dual role, follows the story of a singer, Rohit, who falls in love with Sonia but is tragically killed after witnessing a crime.

