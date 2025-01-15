Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's self-directed film 'Emergency' has landed in controversy even before its release. Reports suggest that the film, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is likely to be banned in Bangladesh.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut's self-directed film 'Emergency' is finally hitting theaters after facing several controversies. Based on the political life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the movie stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles. It is set to release this January 17th. However, there are reports that the film is facing a ban in some places even before its release.
 

article_image2

'Emergency' is based on the time when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency. After several postponements, the film is set to hit the box office this month on the 17th.

Meanwhile, national media reports suggest that the Bangladesh government is considering banning the film. It is known that relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained for some time. It is reported that the film is being banned against this backdrop.
 

article_image3

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Official Trailer

National media reports suggest the ban is due to current developments rather than content issues. The film has faced criticism since the release of its promotional material. A group wrote to the censor board, alleging misrepresentation.

The censor board raised objections to several scenes in the film. Kangana expressed frustration, claiming problems within the censor board and delays in certification. The film, finally cleared by the censors, will release soon.

article_image4

Kangana said, 'We made this film on the situations during the Emergency. The censor board scrutinized it thoroughly, appointed historians, and examined every scene minutely. We had to provide evidence. After a 6-month struggle, it's coming to theaters.'

Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

article_image5

A special screening of 'Emergency' was held in Nagpur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and workers imprisoned during the Emergency were invited.

Nitin Gadkari, after watching the film, said, 'I'm watching the film for the first time. I invited some who faced hardships during the Emergency. I thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting this dark chapter of our history with such authenticity. I want everyone to watch this film.'

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS] ATG

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout anr

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Weather LATEST update: Dense fog, rainfall predicted in several North Indian states; Check here NTI

Weather LATEST update: Dense fog, rainfall predicted in several North Indian states; Check here

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon