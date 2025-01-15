Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's self-directed film 'Emergency' has landed in controversy even before its release. Reports suggest that the film, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is likely to be banned in Bangladesh.

'Emergency' is based on the time when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency. After several postponements, the film is set to hit the box office this month on the 17th. Meanwhile, national media reports suggest that the Bangladesh government is considering banning the film. It is known that relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained for some time. It is reported that the film is being banned against this backdrop.



National media reports suggest the ban is due to current developments rather than content issues. The film has faced criticism since the release of its promotional material. A group wrote to the censor board, alleging misrepresentation. The censor board raised objections to several scenes in the film. Kangana expressed frustration, claiming problems within the censor board and delays in certification. The film, finally cleared by the censors, will release soon.

Kangana said, 'We made this film on the situations during the Emergency. The censor board scrutinized it thoroughly, appointed historians, and examined every scene minutely. We had to provide evidence. After a 6-month struggle, it's coming to theaters.' Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A special screening of 'Emergency' was held in Nagpur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and workers imprisoned during the Emergency were invited. Nitin Gadkari, after watching the film, said, 'I'm watching the film for the first time. I invited some who faced hardships during the Emergency. I thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting this dark chapter of our history with such authenticity. I want everyone to watch this film.'

