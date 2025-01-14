WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli faced backlash for not wearing life jackets on a speedboat ride at the Gateway of India, sparking concerns over safety regulations.
 

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, were recently spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as they prepared for a trip to Alibaug. The couple made their way to the speedboat unaccompanied by their children, Vamika and Akaay. Several videos of the couple embarking on the ferry ride went viral on social media, quickly catching the attention of many fans and onlookers. However, a particular detail did not go unnoticed—neither Anushka nor Virat wore life jackets, which sparked a reaction from social media users.

A concerned user on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on the matter, pointing out the absence of life jackets despite the mandatory safety regulation. The user referenced the tragic ferry accident at the Gateway of India in December 2024, in which 13 lives were lost due to a collision between a ferry and a Navy craft. This incident led to authorities mandating life jackets for all passengers taking boat rides from the Gateway of India, highlighting the importance of safety during such trips.

While the incident raised concerns, it also brought attention to the couple's ongoing travels and the attention they attract wherever they go. Recently, Anushka and Virat's visit to Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, also made waves on social media. A video from the visit went viral, showing Guru Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj becoming emotional as he witnessed the couple’s deep devotion and faith. Their visit to the ashram, along with their children, further solidified their image as a grounded and spiritual family.

Despite the safety concerns raised, Anushka and Virat continue to captivate the public’s attention with both their personal and professional lives.

