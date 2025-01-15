Weather LATEST update: Dense fog, rainfall predicted in several North Indian states; Check here

Heavy rain is expected for two consecutive days starting today. Find out how long the impact of the western disturbance will last.

Dense fog and cold winds are blowing in North India, making it difficult for people to leave their homes. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert.

Fog is affecting most districts of Uttar Pradesh. Minimum temperatures are continuously dropping in Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kashmir.

Rain alert issued in Delhi amid fog and cold wave. Dense fog has disrupted normal life in the national capital, and mercury has dropped several degrees below normal.

Visibility was very low on Tuesday morning due to dense fog, affecting trains and flights to and from Delhi. The AQI in the national capital was also in the poor category.

The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rain in Delhi and adjoining areas on January 15 and 16. A new western disturbance is likely in Northwest India from Tuesday.

The temperature has increased slightly in the last 24 hours. Mercury may drop due to cloudy skies and rain on January 15 and 16.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for Northwest India from the night of January 14 due to a new western disturbance. Due to this, there is a possibility of isolated to scattered snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from January 16-19.

There is a possibility of isolated rainfall in Uttarakhand from January 15-19 and in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on January 15 and 16. Hailstorms may also occur in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on January 15.

The Meteorological Department said that the cyclonic circulation is located at the lower tropospheric level over the Komarin area and surrounding areas. Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu till January 16.

Minimum temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh; temperatures in some parts of Himachal Pradesh were 2-5 degrees Celsius. 6 to 12 degrees Celsius in many parts of Northwest and Central India; 12-18 degrees Celsius in many parts of East and West India. The lowest temperature in Amritsar, Punjab on January 13 was 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has said that the valley will generally remain cloudy till January 18, but the weather will remain dry. There is a possibility of light snowfall at high altitudes on January 15 and 16. Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chilla-e-Kala,' which is the harshest period of winter.

