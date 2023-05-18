Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

    In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up on the reasons for not doing the iconic film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. Know more.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 18, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Actor Kareena Kapoor is now more cautious when she speaks in public, but there was a time when she, like most of the industry, didn't hold back and spoke candidly, being honest in interviews. 

    In an unforgettable chat with Filmfare in 2000, Kareena talked about everything right from her cold war and beef with noted Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to her urge to distance herself from the kind of films her sister Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo, was known for, her disappointment and disdain for Salman Khan's acting, and quitting out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

    Kareena debuted in 2000 with the iconic film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. But before that, she was supposed to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. After shooting for it for a considerable amount of time, her mother, Babita, chose to pull her out of the project, and Ameesha Patel substituted her. The film became a huge hit and today is considered a cult movie.

    Kareena elaborated on how she would have become a star if she had not left or opted out of the film. Kareena shared more insight and said, "The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She doesn't look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream."

    Furthermore, Kareena said, "If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal. But, I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I'm glad I didn't do the film. I'm glad that even after I left the movie there is no problem between Hrithik and me. He's still a friend, I'm very happy for his success, and we are even working in two films together."

