South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested over accusations of insurrection tied to his December 3 martial law declaration, marking a historic first for the nation.

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:26 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

South Korean authorities detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday on charges of insurrection tied to his December 3 martial law announcement, according to investigators. A convoy of vehicles was spotted departing from his fortified hillside residence, where Yoon had been staying for weeks, protected by barbed wire and a contingent of personal security personnel.

Earlier, over 3,000 police officers and anti-corruption investigators assembled at the site before dawn, navigating through crowds of Yoon supporters and members of his ruling People Power Party who were protesting the efforts to arrest him.

Yoon's legal team has claimed that efforts to detain him are unlawful and intended to disgrace him publicly. The arrest warrant obtained by investigators marks the first time such a warrant has been issued against a sitting South Korean president.

An initial effort on January 3 to execute the warrant was thwarted after a prolonged standoff with Yoon's Presidential Security Service (PSS), who stood firm and blocked investigators.

On Wednesday morning, Yoon's lawyer stated that the president had agreed to cooperate with investigators and chose to leave his residence to avoid escalating the situation into a "serious incident."

Yoon's announcement of martial law shocked the nation, throwing South Korea, one of Asia's most dynamic democracies, into an unprecedented political crisis. On December 14, lawmakers voted to impeach him and suspend his presidential duties.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is reviewing the impeachment to determine whether to confirm it and permanently remove him from office.

