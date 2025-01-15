Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 44 revealed

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks stunning at 44

Mother of 2, Shweta Tiwari looks beautiful at 44. She often shares her fitness and beauty secrets.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari stays fit with home remedies

Shweta Tiwari uses home remedies to stay fit and maintain her beauty.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari revealed her fitness secret

Shweta Tiwari shared her fitness secrets and diet plan in an old interview.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari stays fit with Yoga

Shweta Tiwari revealed that she does yoga, pilates, and exercise to stay fit. She also follows a healthy diet and gets enough sleep.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari enjoys Khichdi

Shweta Tiwari mentioned in an interview that she loves Khichdi and it's healthy, so she eats it.

Image credits: instagram

Shweta Tiwari drinks plenty of water

Shweta Tiwari drinks plenty of water to keep her skin glowing and body hydrated. She also eats seasonal fruits.

Image credits: Social Media

Shweta Tiwari uses home remedies for her face

Shweta Tiwari uses a paste of gram flour and turmeric to maintain her facial glow.

Image credits: Social Media

