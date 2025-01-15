Shweta Tiwari fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 44 revealed

Entertainment
Mother of 2, Shweta Tiwari looks beautiful at 44. She often shares her fitness and beauty secrets.
Shweta Tiwari uses home remedies to stay fit and maintain her beauty.
Shweta Tiwari shared her fitness secrets and diet plan in an old interview.
Shweta Tiwari revealed that she does yoga, pilates, and exercise to stay fit. She also follows a healthy diet and gets enough sleep.
Shweta Tiwari mentioned in an interview that she loves Khichdi and it's healthy, so she eats it.
Shweta Tiwari drinks plenty of water to keep her skin glowing and body hydrated. She also eats seasonal fruits.
Shweta Tiwari uses a paste of gram flour and turmeric to maintain her facial glow.
