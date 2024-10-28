Bigg Boss 18: Vivian calls Karanveer 'kerosene' as their friendship faces challenges

In Bigg Boss 18, tensions rise between friends Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra as differing strategies emerge, leading to playful jabs and accusations of manipulation, all under Salman Khan's scrutiny.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian calls Karanveer 'kerosene' as their friendship faces challenges
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

In the latest twist of Bigg Boss 18, the dynamic between long-time friends Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra has taken a dramatic turn. Initially stepping into the house together, both expected their friendship to grow. However, tensions quickly emerged as their approaches to the game diverged. Vivian recently supported fellow contestant Avinash Mishra's controversial decision to distribute food among the inmates, while Karanveer took it upon himself to criticize Vivian’s choices, claiming he was wrong.

Weekend Ka Vaar:

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan posed a cheeky question to Vivian about who he’d label as the ‘nanad’ of the house. With a playful grin, Vivian called Karanveer “kerosene,” suggesting he tends to spark conflict among the contestants. This remark resonated throughout the episode, as Salman exposed Karanveer's manipulative strategies, indicating that his passive gameplay might be a cover for instigating drama behind the scenes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vivian and Karanveer's Friendship:

The friendship between Vivian and Karanveer has become increasingly strained. While Vivian has maintained a level of restraint and hasn’t criticized Karanveer openly, the latter has been vocal about his disapproval of Vivian's gameplay. This clash of ideologies seems part of Karanveer's broader strategy to manipulate perceptions within the house.

Salman Khan emphasized the importance of authenticity in gameplay, calling out Karanveer for playing the victim card while stirring conflict. In contrast, Vivian has remained steadfast, showcasing a clear understanding of his position in the house and standing firm in his beliefs. This clarity and assertiveness mark him as a true player in the game, setting the stage for an intriguing competition ahead. As the weeks progress, viewers wonder how these evolving dynamics will impact their fates in the Bigg Boss house.

