Sulochana Latkar demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others give emotional tribute

Actress Sulochana Latkar breathed her last at the age of 94 on June 4. Several celebrities have now condoled her death on social media.

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar breathed her last on June 4 at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 94 years old. Sulochana is known for her performances in films like Shree 420, Nagin, and Ab Dilli Dur Nahin. Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan, had revealed that the actress was in critical condition.

'Shree 420' fame late Bollywood actress Sulochana Latkar's daughter Kanchan had said that due to shortness of breath and other age-related ailments, her mother had to get admitted to the hospital. Several Bollywood celebrities have paid emotional tribute to veteran actress Sulochana Latkar's demise on social media.

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar is no more. The actress passed away on Sunday, June 4. She breathed her last in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 94. Reports reveal that her funeral will happen on Monday, June 5, at Dadar cremation grounds.

In a conversation with a bollywood entertainment portal, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his on-screen mother and said, "After Nirupa ji, she played my mother in the largest number of films. Sulochana ji was a mother figure to the Hindi and Marathi film industry. I still remember the beautiful handwritten letter she had sent me on my 75th birthday. It was one of the most cherished gifts I have ever received."

Madhuri Dixit took to her official Twitter and wrote, "Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations. May you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered (sic)."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Hindi on Twitter, "The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema (sic)."

Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture with her and wrote, "It is a sombre moment as we bid farewell to the legendary actress Sulochana Tai. She beautifully personified the role of a mother in cinema for over four decades. Her invaluable contributions to #IndianCinema will be remembered."

Sulochana Latkar acted in nearly 300 films in Hindi and Marathi. She played the mother to most Bollywood actors. Sulochana was awarded the Padma Shri Award and the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2009 by the Government of Maharashtra. Some of her popular films include Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Sujata, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Dil Deke Dekho, Aasha, and Majboor, Nai Roshni, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Bandini amongst others.

