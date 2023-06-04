Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty wedding: Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and more attend-see pics

Telugu actor Sharwanand is now married to his long-time girlfriend Rakshita Shetty. Both tied the knot in a simple yet traditional wedding ceremony held in Jaipur on June 3.

Congratulations to Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy on their marriage. The couple, who got engaged on January 26 in the presence of close friends and family, have tied the knot. The first wedding photos are also out on social media.

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy are married:

Sharwanand, a Telugu actor, is currently married to Rakshitha Reddy. The actor married on June 3 at 11 p.m. Stars like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the wedding. Movie producer Vamsi and other politicians were also present at the venue.

Photos from the couple's wedding are already making the rounds on social media. The couple is really stunning. Sharwanand and Rakshitha both wore ivory costumes and looked stunning. Sharwanand donned a dhoti and kurta for a pre-wedding celebration, while the stunning bride chose a red saree and looked stunning together.

Ram Charan at Sharwanand's wedding:

Ram Charan was there during Sharwanand's wedding. His photos from their Sangeet ceremony went viral. As usual, he was seen sporting a black kurta and looking gorgeous. He also took photos with the other attendees.

Who is Rakshita Shetty?

Rakshitha is said to be a techie from the United States. Madhusudhan Reddy, her father, is an Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyer, and her grandpa is politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

In January, Sharwanand and Rakshitha's engagement was the talk of the town. Many people said he was no longer a suitable bachelor in town. On January 26, he turned to social media to post images from his engagement.

Sharwanand is currently busy on his 35th film, directed by Sriram Adittya. Hesham Abdul Waham, best known for his work in the superhit Malayalam film Hridayam, composed the music for the film. The technical team includes cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Prawin Pudi, and art director Jonny Shaik.