    Priyanka Chopra enjoys Beyonce's concert; actress shares pictures featuring Salma Hayek, Jay Z

    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is currently relocating to London. The actress attended Beyonce's concert with her mother Madhu, and her husband Nick Jonas.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance world tour show. The actress posted a collection of photos and videos from the music event. The actress is in London, spending quality time with her family despite her rigorous work schedule. Priyanka and her family had the time of their life at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour. Take a look

    Priyanka uploaded a video of Beyonce addressing the audience on her Instagram stories. "Beyonce, #Jayz, thank you for the incredible experience.. #renaissanceworldtour #besthusbandever," she captioned it, tagging Nick Jonas.

    In the following Insta story, she posted a gorgeous snapshot of her mother and said, 'Happy nearly birthday and tagged her mum'. She shared more images from the show.
     

    In the next photo, we see Priyanka’s mother hugging Salma Hayek at the concert. Priyanka captioned this photo, “I love you @salmahayek”. The next picture featured Dr. Madhu with Jay Z.

    The last picture in the series was a photo of Beyonce on stage. Priyanka captioned it, “Queen forever (folded hands emoji) @Beyonce”.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the popularity of her American series Citadel. Prime Video extended the global blockbuster series Citadel for a second season last week, with Joe Russo directing every episode and executive producer David Weil continuing as showrunner. The show's second season has been confirmed.
     

    Aside from that, Priyanka will be featured in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress announced the news on Instagram, writing, 'On to the next.' According to reports, the filming will begin in May. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard of Safran Company. Priyanka will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

