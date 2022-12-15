Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40; Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham remember 'Dancing DJ'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss passed away at the age of 40. The death of the dancer-DJ has shocked the profession. Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, and others have written tributes to him.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the veteran and adored dancing DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and a former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant, has died at the age of 40. Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed his death in a statement published on People.com on Wednesday.

Stephen's wife said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”



Her statement provided no information on the circumstances surrounding his demise. tWitch joined The Ellen Show in 2014 and was elevated to a co-executive producer in 2020. Everyone was taken aback by the startling news of tWitch's passing. Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, and others expressed their sorrow at the artist's death.

Ellen took to Instagram to wrote an emotional note for tWitch. She wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Former US President’s wife Michelle Obama took to Twitter and wrote, “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time."

Ashley Graham took to her Instagram stories and paid tribute to tWitch. Hollywood actress Kerry Washington also penned a moving tribute for tWitch on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “The world lost a bright light today. tWitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. 🙏🏾You never know what people are struggling with or going through. Hug your loved ones. Call your friends. Reach out to people in need. And if you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. ❤️."

“I have no words man. May his family find a resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge,” Questlove posted on Instagram.

About tWitch:

tWitch has also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL, as well as Disney Plus' The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which was released this year. He was also a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dancing and subsequently served as a judge on season 17 of the dance competition programme.

The Alabama native attended Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University to study dance performance.

His passion for dance pervaded all facets of his life, as he sought to mimic legends such as Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. Boss released TikTok dancing videos with his wife, who is also a skilled dancer, and their children as guests. The late DJ is survived by his wife and three children.

