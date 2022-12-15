After Golden Globes, RRR now earns 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023

RRR, the epic historical drama that hit the theatres in March 2022, has received rave reviews from people worldwide. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, which has received overwhelmingly good reviews from different foreign platforms, has received two Golden Globes 2023 nominations and is projected to enter the Oscar competition.



Meanwhile, RRR has made history by receiving five nominations for the coveted Critics Choice Awards 2023. The creators shared the happy news via the film's official Instagram account.

The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has received five Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song ('Naatu Naatu'). The creators of RRR, who are ecstatic about this tremendous accomplishment, just shared the news on social media. "Another day, another great milestone for RRR... #RRRmovie is nominated in 5 categories for the renowned Critics Choice awards!!," RRR's Instagram caption says.

RRR so far

Aside from the film's massive box office success, RRR has received widespread critical praise and is regarded as one of the best 'commercial' films ever made by the Indian film industry. After SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR failed to become India's official submission, the film's producers opted to enter the Oscar competition independently. RRR has received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture Non-English and Best Song for 2023. Meanwhile, for the film, SS Rajamouli won the coveted New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director.

About RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life liberation warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli film. Alia Bhatt made a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita, in the film, which is based on a fictitious encounter between these two historical individuals. Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, also appeared in the magnum opus. MM Keeravani created the songs and original soundtrack for RRR.