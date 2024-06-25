Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Telugu star Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's next comedy drama. The film is reportedly going on floors by mid-July and will be released next year on October 2.

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan is now a highly busy actor. He has several films planned, including his OTT debut. In the midst of all this, there are reports that Varun will shortly appear in his father David Dhawan's next directorial project. According to reports, Sreeleela will play the lead in the comic drama. She's all prepared to make her Bollywood debut.

    Pinkvilla states, "Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle, with the humour arising from confusion in the leading man's life." The crew has cast Sreeleela as Varun's love interest in the film. It's a pakka-commercial entertainer, and Sreeleela believes it will be the ideal launch pad for her in Hindi markets."

    Also Read: Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

    "Varun will romance both Mrunal and Sreeleela in the movie. It's pleasant entertainment in the style of David Dhawan's previous films. Varun also returns to his native turf. "The makers have gone all out to pull off a fresh-casting coup, bringing in Mrunal and Sreeleela alongside Varun," the insider continued.

    The film is expected to begin production in mid-July and open in theatres on October 2, 2025.

    Also Read: Badshah to Dharmendra: 7 celebrities who also own restaurants

    Varun Dhawan will also star in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is an Indian version of the same-titled international series developed by the Russo Brothers. According to rumours, the actress and Varun Dhawan are executing high-octane action scenes in the film.

    Varun will also appear in John Baby. Keerthy Suresh makes her debut in Hindi cinema with this flick. The exciting star cast also features Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action film. Baby John is a musical created by S. Thaman. In addition to Atlee, Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande produce the picture. Jio Studios is also presenting the project, together with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

    He just began filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun took to Instagram stories to show a snapshot of a clapboard with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari inscribed on it. He tagged several others, including Janhvi. The Roohi actress also did the same in her story, with the Junglee music playing in the background.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

    Earlier, there were allegations that the adored 'VARIA', aka Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, will not return for Dulhania 3. Shashank Khaitan's blockbuster flicks Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania starred Varun and Alia. However, it was announced that Alia would not be returning to the franchise, with Janhvi Kapoor filling her shoes in the third film. 

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

    Recent Stories

    How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth RKK

    How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth

    Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche Porsche crash case vkp

    BREAKING: Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche crash case

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week snt

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week

    Virat Kohli's gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York RKK

    Virat Kohli’s gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon