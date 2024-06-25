Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

Telugu star Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's next comedy drama. The film is reportedly going on floors by mid-July and will be released next year on October 2.

Varun Dhawan is now a highly busy actor. He has several films planned, including his OTT debut. In the midst of all this, there are reports that Varun will shortly appear in his father David Dhawan's next directorial project. According to reports, Sreeleela will play the lead in the comic drama. She's all prepared to make her Bollywood debut.

Pinkvilla states, "Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle, with the humour arising from confusion in the leading man's life." The crew has cast Sreeleela as Varun's love interest in the film. It's a pakka-commercial entertainer, and Sreeleela believes it will be the ideal launch pad for her in Hindi markets."

Also Read: Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi

"Varun will romance both Mrunal and Sreeleela in the movie. It's pleasant entertainment in the style of David Dhawan's previous films. Varun also returns to his native turf. "The makers have gone all out to pull off a fresh-casting coup, bringing in Mrunal and Sreeleela alongside Varun," the insider continued.

The film is expected to begin production in mid-July and open in theatres on October 2, 2025.

Also Read: Badshah to Dharmendra: 7 celebrities who also own restaurants

Varun Dhawan will also star in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is an Indian version of the same-titled international series developed by the Russo Brothers. According to rumours, the actress and Varun Dhawan are executing high-octane action scenes in the film.

Varun will also appear in John Baby. Keerthy Suresh makes her debut in Hindi cinema with this flick. The exciting star cast also features Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action film. Baby John is a musical created by S. Thaman. In addition to Atlee, Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande produce the picture. Jio Studios is also presenting the project, together with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He just began filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun took to Instagram stories to show a snapshot of a clapboard with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari inscribed on it. He tagged several others, including Janhvi. The Roohi actress also did the same in her story, with the Junglee music playing in the background.

Earlier, there were allegations that the adored 'VARIA', aka Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, will not return for Dulhania 3. Shashank Khaitan's blockbuster flicks Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania starred Varun and Alia. However, it was announced that Alia would not be returning to the franchise, with Janhvi Kapoor filling her shoes in the third film.

Latest Videos