Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding images are circulating online, and Rachit Singh has piqued everyone's interest. 

Who is Rachit Singh?

According to reports, he was Huma Qureshi's date for Sonakshi's wedding and was photographed standing with the two actresses for fun selfies. 

Rachit Singh dating Huma Qureshi?

Rachit is said to be dating Huma Qureshi for over a year now. 

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit is an acting coach who has worked with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan.

Professional front

He also recently appeared as Vedant in Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood's web series, 'Karmma Calling'. 

Who is Rachit Singh?

Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem, also shared photos with him.

