Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding images are circulating online, and Rachit Singh has piqued everyone's interest.
According to reports, he was Huma Qureshi's date for Sonakshi's wedding and was photographed standing with the two actresses for fun selfies.
Rachit is said to be dating Huma Qureshi for over a year now.
Rachit is an acting coach who has worked with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan.
He also recently appeared as Vedant in Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood's web series, 'Karmma Calling'.
Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem, also shared photos with him.