    'Malicious, frivolous': Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt's ongoing winery case lawsuit

    The noted actress Angelina Jolie has finally broken her silence on the ongoing French winery lawsuit. She called out her ex-husband Brad Pitt's claims against her on the sale of shares from their French winery as 'malicious' in new court documents.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    It seems like this year has had a lot of controversies in Hollywood. The ongoing battle between the star ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seems never-ending. The legal war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt related to the sale of shares from their co-owned French winery is only getting uglier with each passing day.

    After Brad's team straightaway allegations on Angelina of intentionally trying to 'inflict harm' to the winery by selling her shares, finally, the actress's team has broken the mum on the same, as they have given a befitting response to the same in new court documents.

    According to the official report by Just Jared via Radar Online, it is clear that Angelina's team has called out the ongoing winery lawsuit as ''frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern'' on Brad's part. 

    According to the report, the document further stated "Pitt‘s allegations that he and Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy."

    For those unaware, the 'Bullet Train' fame iconic Hollywood star Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina. He did this due to a deal that she had made in 2008 to sell her shares in Chateau Miraval, a French winery estate they both co-owned in which they got married. Brad revealed that he should have had the right to give permission and consent to sell the winery. Besides, the court documents stated that Angelina sold her shares in the Miraval French winery estate because she wanted to get financially independent from Brad Pitt after the 2016 plane incident.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
