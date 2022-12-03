Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     In an emotionally charged preview for 'Moving In with Malaika', the 49-year-old talked about how people hung up on her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her life choices.

    Malaika Arora: 'When the 'F' will you'll move on?' Diva slams trolls; see vulnerable side of Malaika RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    A new Moving In with Malaika commercial debuted on Saturday night, showing a humorous Malaika Arora criticising those still upset about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. A hot Malaika emerges from a pool to ignite our social media platforms at the start of the advertisement. But shortly, we witness a helpless Malaika conversing with Farah Khan.

    Malaika and Farah were seen speaking about her way of announcing her new show. “I said yes," Farah rethought the announcement, which initially sparked gossip about her wedding to the Bollywood actor and her long-time beau Arjun Kapoor. 

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    “I said yes to a show, Farah," Malaika said. “Whatever the world says…" she added, before flipping the bird. We then see one of Malaika’s BBF Kareena Kapoor praising her, calling her ‘witty’, ‘hot’, and ‘rock solid’ but she wondered if Malaika would drop her guard down during the show.

    She could be seen standing on a stage with a microphone in another part of the video. She questioned on stage, to great applause, "I have gone on, my ex has moved on, when the F will you all move on?" An emotional Malaika tells Farah towards the end of the advertisement that she is content with all her life choices. She soon finds it difficult to hold back her emotions as Farah embraces her and remarks that she still looks stunning even when she is crying. Farah, we concur.

    Also Read: An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix 

    Fans may learn more about her history, present, and future in Moving in With Malaika through some uncensored chats. She further disclosed that her son Arhaan Khan will 

    Asked about his reaction, Malaika shared, “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently studying abroad, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,."

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
