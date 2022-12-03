Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

    Taking to social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film.

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' RBA
    Prepare to watch the highly anticipated action-packed comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023, starring India's biggest star Salman Khan and a large PAN India ensemble that includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, and the year's

    Taking to social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film. He further wrote the caption - “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”. 

    The finest news to finish 2022 has been deemed to be this information. Fans have been waiting for more information about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, so hearing that the movie is wrapping up makes 2023 all the more interesting.

    In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will reunite with two of his former leading women. According to rumours, Salman will work on the movie once again alongside Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla. The celebrity co-starred in Tere Naam with Bhumika and appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya with Bhagyashree. In the film, both actresses have significant parts.

    Zee Studios and Salman Khan Films together produced and presented the movie. The movie is expected to include every Salman Khan cinema staple: action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.

