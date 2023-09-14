South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release

In Jawan, renowned South industry star Priyamani essayed a key role as Laxmi, trained by Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) in his deadly team of six girls in the film. In a new interview, Priyamani opened up about a humorous incident regarding how renowned South industry filmmaker Atlee cheated her.

If there is one movie every cinephile is gushing about nowadays, it is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The Atlee-directed film has been setting the box office on fire since its release. Jawan set a new record in the Hindi film industry by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in the fastest time, a record previously held by another Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller film, Pathaan. One of the distinguishing facts about Jawan is that every cast member is getting applause and praise for their nuanced portrayal of their characters. It is not just the King Khan walking away with the thunder. One of them is South actress Priyamani, who has appeared in films of all the South Indian languages.

Priyamani played Lakshmi, a trusted member of the deadly girl squad of SRK in Jawan and nailed the role with finesse and perfection. Priyamani does, however, have a grudge against director Atlee. Her anger stems from a viral rumour that most of the country was subjected to in the weeks leading up to the release of Jawan.

Before the release, it was reported and said that Tamil star Thalapthy Vijay, a frequent collaborator of Atlee Kumar, can have a cameo in Jawan. It, however, turned out to be false after the film was released. Priyamani said in a recent interview that Atlee had actually told her that Vijay was on board the film along with Shah Rukh. An excited Priyamani had even requested a few scenes with Vijay, to which Atlee had agreed.

Priyamani expressed her disappointment when, during the shoot, Vijay was not a part of Jawan. She joked that Atlee had cheated her in this fashion. The actress made this complaint in good faith.

