Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release

    In Jawan, renowned South industry star Priyamani essayed a key role as Laxmi, trained by Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) in his deadly team of six girls in the film. In a new interview, Priyamani opened up about a humorous incident regarding how renowned South industry filmmaker Atlee cheated her.

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    If there is one movie every cinephile is gushing about nowadays, it is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The Atlee-directed film has been setting the box office on fire since its release. Jawan set a new record in the Hindi film industry by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in the fastest time, a record previously held by another Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller film, Pathaan. One of the distinguishing facts about Jawan is that every cast member is getting applause and praise for their nuanced portrayal of their characters. It is not just the King Khan walking away with the thunder. One of them is South actress Priyamani, who has appeared in films of all the South Indian languages.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Priyamani played Lakshmi, a trusted member of the deadly girl squad of SRK in Jawan and nailed the role with finesse and perfection. Priyamani does, however, have a grudge against director Atlee. Her anger stems from a viral rumour that most of the country was subjected to in the weeks leading up to the release of Jawan.

    Before the release, it was reported and said that Tamil star Thalapthy Vijay, a frequent collaborator of Atlee Kumar, can have a cameo in Jawan. It, however, turned out to be false after the film was released. Priyamani said in a recent interview that Atlee had actually told her that Vijay was on board the film along with Shah Rukh. An excited Priyamani had even requested a few scenes with Vijay, to which Atlee had agreed.

    Priyamani expressed her disappointment when, during the shoot, Vijay was not a part of Jawan. She joked that Atlee had cheated her in this fashion. The actress made this complaint in good faith.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day RBA

    Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's movie RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Selena Gomez breaks silence on netizens reacting to her VIRAL VMA video vma

    Selena Gomez breaks silence on netizens reacting to her VIRAL VMA video

    Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Wife Tahira Kashyap showers him with kisses; uploads adorable note for him ADC

    Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Wife Tahira Kashyap showers him with kisses; uploads adorable note for him

    Recent Stories

    Video Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day RBA

    Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's movie RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water rkn

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon