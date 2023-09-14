Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is available to rent on Amazon's Prime Video and will soon stream for free. The OTT version of the film also features an extra 10 minutes, which were cut from the theatrical version due to time constraints.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's movie
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    After a triumphant stint at the box office, Karan Johar’s family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was quietly released on OTT earlier this week. The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and will soon be available to stream for free. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star as Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, respectively. Rocky and Rani fall in love while attempting to reconnect with their grandparents, who are estranged lovers. The film follows their love journey from its beginnings in conflict to its conclusion in reconciliation.

    Amazon Prime Video currently has the film after it grossed Rs. 343.98 crores globally. Rent the film for 30 days. However, the site will soon provide it for free.

    Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai


    Due to time restrictions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's OTT version has an additional 10 minutes that were removed from the original version. This brings the film's running duration to 2 hours and 58 minutes. Many consider this one of Karan Johar's greatest films as a filmmaker. Fans praised the picture for its superb ensemble cast, funky soundtrack, and outrageous set design, all hallmarks of a Karan Johar family comedy.

    Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra play on-screen couple and Ranveer Singh's paternal grandparents in the film. On the other hand, Shabana Azmi plays Alia Bhatt's paternal grandmother. One of the most talked-about parts of the picture is the inclusion of seasoned performers in the cast.

    Also Read: 'Jawan' box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark

    The film premiered in theatres on July 28 of this year, marking Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second feature collaboration following Gully Boy.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
